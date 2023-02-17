Sticking her hand under her pants to scratch: Ex-TVB actress Michelle Ye shocks netizens on livestream

Never meet your heroes, or you may just find yourself disillusioned by how human they truly are.

In a livestream on Monday (Feb 13), ex-TVB actress Michelle Ye mortified fans with on-screen behaviour that was unbecoming of the elegant public image she had developed over the years.

The 43-year-old former beauty queen and valedictorian is best known for her roles in Eternal Happiness (2002), Triumph in the Skies (2003) and Accident (2009).

On her livestream, however, Michelle presented another, homelier side of herself that fans were unfamiliar with.

She initially donned a full set of beige innerwear and later wore a pair of black pants over her outfit.

But as the livestream progressed, she reached under the pair of black pants and appeared to scratch herself around the groin region, Hong Kong news outlet Oriental Sunday reported.

After that, Michelle continued on and could be seen scarfing down durian fruit.

When a hater appeared in her chat, Michelle also inspected the user's profile and commented that she couldn't tell if they were male or female from the avatar that they displayed.

While some found her informality funny, others did not share in the humour.

Her actions led to some viewers expressing disappointment: "What's wrong with Michelle Ye?"

Another bemoaned: "The unattainable idol of my youth… what a pity!"

One user also said: "Michelle's gone crazy to such an extent, this really makes me feel ill at ease."

Michelle also picked her nose, grabbed her toes and trimmed her toenails in other livestreams, according to Oriental Sunday.

A quick search of her past broadcasts suggests that Michelle's taken a rather straightforward approach to her livestreams as of late — she's been appearing without makeup and dressing very plainly.

Her Weibo profile picture, updated on Monday, shows her imitating a vampire with mango candy for fangs.

