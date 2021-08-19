Still a 'bad boy'? Nicholas Tse likes playing the villain and even asked for it in Hong Kong action film Raging Fire

Hong Kong actor Nicholas Tse has always been perceived as a 'bad boy' and though he has rehabilitated his image over the years, perhaps there is still something to it.

In an interview for the Hong Kong blockbuster action film Raging Fire, the 40-year-old actor told AsiaOne that he prefers to play baddies and even requested the late director Benny Chan to give him said role.

Nicholas said: "The reason I play a villain in this film is because, personally, I prefer to play villains. When the director asked me, I told him that I only wanted to play that. I think playing [such a role] allows me more freedom and room for creativity.

"The director also said that Donnie [Yen] wanted to play the good guy so everything fell into place nicely."

In Raging Fire, Nicholas plays former-cop-turned-villain Ngo, the leader of a group of cop killers who are being pursued by Inspector Cheung Shung-bong (Donnie Yen). Ironically, Ngo was once a rising star on the force but is now living a life of crime after an unexpected turn of events. As their fates get entangled again, it's time to settle the score once and for all.

Nicholas shared that they had filmed scenes where Ngo did really horrible things, but those scenes were cut.

"I hope that there's a chance for me to play even worse villains in the future," he said.

Reunited after 15 years

According to Nicholas, it's been 15 years since he has worked with fellow Hong Kong star Donnie Yen.

He said: "I believe we've both matured quite a bit during this time. So our working relationship is more relaxed and the finished product is better because of it."

Actor Donnie Yen in a still from Raging Fire. PHOTO: mm2 Entertainment

And, Nicholas watched Hong Kong action films when he was young and is a fan of the veterans who are icons in the genre — Donnie being one of them.

"Being able to work with them is exciting. All of their films, especially the action scenes, I've watched it around 30 to 50 times. So I look forward to placing myself in their good hands. I hope that I've improved and matured since I filmed Dragon Tiger Gate [in 2006] and I won't disappoint them."

