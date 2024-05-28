'Still as handsome as ever': Taiwan F4's Jerry Yan meets Thai F4's Win Metawin at jewellery event

Whether you know it as Hana Yori Dango, Boys Over Flowers or Meteor Garden, the manga series and its various drama adaptations have captured the attention of many generations of girls over the years.

Fans were spoiled for choice when Jerry Yan, who played the hot-headed leader Dao Ming Si (Tsukasa Domyoji) in Taiwan's Meteor Garden (2001) met Win Metawin Opas-iamkajorn, who played playboy Kavin (Sojiro Nishikado) in F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers (2021 to 2022).

An Instagram Reel uploaded on May 24 by Win's manager Eedzilar Talala shows the 25-year-old with his hands together as he greets Jerry, 47, at a Tiffany & Co event in Bangkok. The pair are all smiles as they shake hands and chat before posing for photos together.

The song chosen for the Reel was aptly Liu Xing Yu by F4, the boy band that resulted from Meteor Garden and included Jerry, Vanness Wu, Ken Chu and Vic Chou.

Netizens were excited to see the pair meet, with many commenting that Jerry and Win were their favourites in their respective adaptations.

"Jerry Yan was my childhood idol, and Win Metawin is now my idol when I have a kid," another comment read. "Time flies so fast."

Many netizens also commented that Jerry "doesn't age at all" and that he's "still as handsome as ever".

"They're looking like siblings," a comment read.

