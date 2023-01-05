'I still have an itch for acting': Old-time celebs Teo Ser Lee, Jason Oh and Ann Poh return to showbiz in new movie

They may not be quite as well-known as before, but perhaps they've still got what it takes to shine in showbiz.

In recent interviews with Lianhe Zaobao for the new movie Untold Secrets, former actors Ann Poh, Teo Ser Lee and Jason Oh shared what their lives have been like since stepping out of the limelight.

"I have been painting for over ten years now, and my works have been sold in galleries and other exhibitions that have been held," Jason (also known as Qin Wei), 55, told the Chinese daily.

Specifically, he produces oil paintings and toils away at his artworks for seven to eight hours a day.

And despite his newfound love for the art of painting, the former Mediacorp heartthrob also said: "I still have an itch for acting."

He plays a detective in Untold Secrets and finds the role very interesting.

Said Jason in an interview with 8world: "The script and characters are both very attractive. Many secrets that even the female protagonist aren't familiar with are kept under wraps up till the end of the show.

"As a detective, I've got the perspective of a bystander, and these secrets remain secrets to my character even at the end."

Ann, 46, shared with Zaobao that she had been busy running an interior design company "from 2018 till the present".

"My youngest daughter works as a designer in a company while my eldest daughter — who's married — works in a bank," she said.

As both her children have grown up, she has more time to herself that she can use to participate in acting and filming.

Ann's character in Untold Secrets is the boss of an event company and as the head honcho of her own design company in reality, Ann is well-equipped to take on her role.

Zaobao also spoke with Ser Lee, who jokingly shared that she had just come to "play the role of a passer-by".

To be more specific, she is playing the female protagonist's mother's friend.

In real life, Ser Lee is now a certified trainer in international protocol and etiquette from the Protocol School of Washington and is currently an etiquette and image consultant.

Ser Lee had previously also tried her hand at being a part-time DJ for Capital 95.8FM.

Explaining her plans, she told Lianhe Zaobao: "I plan to be semi-retired, so I can do some of the things I've always wanted to do, such as acting in more shows."

Speaking to 8world, she also said: "Many people may have the impression of me as a successful woman and a rich wife, but I actually hope to take on some different roles — such as hawkers, prisoners, or some down-and-out characters. I can even appear without makeup!"

Untold Secrets is expected to be released locally in March.

