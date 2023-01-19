'Still Worldwide Handsome': BTS' Jin updates fans with 1st post in military uniform

It has been five weeks since BTS' Jin enlisted into mandatory military service in South Korea. While fans can't help worrying about him and wondering how he's doing, they recently received an update — uploaded by the 31-year-old star himself.

On Wednesday (Jan 18), Jin made his first post on Weverse since his service, sharing photos of him looking smart in his military uniform.

"I'm enjoying my time here. I'm posting photos after receiving permission from the military," wrote Jin.

It was revealed that he attended a ceremony on Wednesday for completing five weeks of basic training at the recruit training centre of the 5th Infantry Division.

While giving updates on his military life, he did not forget about his fans' well-being too.

"Army, always be happy and take care."

His fans, known as Army coincidentally, are of course over the moon.

Commented one fan: "Aw, Jin is still WWH and now a soldier! Proud of him!"

WWH stands for Worldwide Handsome, Jin's nickname.

"Saw the Weverse notification and jumped out of my seat… I'm so happy seeing that he successfully finished part of the enlistment," another wrote.

Jin, the eldest member of BTS, enlisted in mandatory military service as an active-duty soldier on Dec 13. Moving forward, he will continue as an assistant instructor in the battalion.

Last month, K-pop media outlet Allkpop reported that his fans frustrated families of other enlistees' as they flooded online military communities with letters for the star, making it difficult for others to look for their son or search for information.

The unnamed administrator then urged fans to use the Weverse platform instead of sending messages to the bulletin board.

Fans can look forward to the band reuniting in 2025 once all seven members have completed their military service.

PHOTO: Weverse/Jin

PHOTO: Weverse/Jin

PHOTO: Weverse/Jin

