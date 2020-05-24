Sting is fulfilling a late police officer's dying wish

Sting's daughter Mickey Sumner has responded to a sweet post - on the Humans of New York Instagram page - penned by the stepdaughter of a late New York officer, in which she opened up about his love for art and that he had painted a picture of Sting.

The late cop - who suffered from multiple sclerosis - had done a painting of Sting, and had asked on his deathbed if she could get it to Sting.

The stepdaughter wrote: "During his final days, we were going through his possessions, one by one. He was telling me who to give them to.

"I pulled the Sting painting out of an old box, and asked, 'What should I do with this?' His response was immediate. 'Give it to Sting,' he said. All of us started laughing.

"But Dad grew very serious. His eyes narrowed. He looked right at me, and said, 'Give it to Sting.' So I guess that's my final assignment."

She explained that the piece was one he painted before his diagnosis, but it ended up being the last one he ever worked on.

She added: "One day, he built a little art studio at the back of our house. And he painted a single painting - a portrait of Sting that he copied from an album cover. But he got busy with work and never used the studio again. He was always saying, 'When I retire. I'll go back to art, when I retire. I'll show in a gallery, when I retire.'

"But that time never came."

The emotional tale caught Mickey's attention, and she reached out to the officer's stepdaughter to ensure the portrait found its way to her famous father.

She later added: "Updated: We connected! And working out logistics... love love love."