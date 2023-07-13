'Stop messing with us': Nicholas Tse on rumoured break-up with Faye Wong

Hong Kong singer-actor Nicholas Tse ended his nine-year romance with Chinese diva Faye Wong recently, or is it really?

A report yesterday (July 12) morning by a Chinese publication wrote that Hong Kong media revealed Nicholas, 42, and Faye, 53, have broken up amicably after realising they are incompatible.

It added that as both parties wished to keep the matter private for the time being, they have not announced it to the public yet. The report also stated that Nicholas had proposed to Faye many times over the years but was rejected by her and Nicholas' father, veteran Hong Kong actor Patrick Tse, allegedly disapproved of her.

As the news circulated on Chinese social media platform Weibo, the hashtag "Hong Kong media revealed Faye Wong and Nicholas Tse have broken up" shot up the Hot Search list and trended at number one at noon. Multiple Asian publications reported on the rumour as well.

According to an actual report by Hong Kong publication Ming Pao yesterday evening, when approached by reporters, Nicholas said: "Stop messing with us from time to time, okay? Go away."

This is not the first time that the pair had to put such rumours to rest. Last November, rumours of their break-up came after a short video of Faye circulated on the internet.

In the video, she was seen leaving a gathering with dishevelled hair and looking like she was crying. According to reports, netizens claimed that the last time the pair was seen together was in April 2021, so they could have broken up.

In a turn of events, the pair was seen in a rare public display of affection (PDA) when they held hands while walking out of Beijing Capital International Airport on March 11 this year and were filmed by fans who received them. Faye was seen looping arms with Nicholas at the airport days later on March 16.

Netizens claimed that the PDA was the epic "handholding of the century".

Nicholas and Faye dated in the late 1990s and broke up in 2002. Nicholas went on to marry Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung in September 2006 and they share two sons, Lucas and Quintus. Nicholas filed for divorce from Cecilia in June 2011.

Faye married China actor-turned-businessman Li Yapeng in July 2005 and they have one daughter. They announced their divorce in September 2013. Faye also has a daughter, Chinese singer-songwriter Leah Dou, from her previous marriage to Chinese rocker Dou Wei.

In September 2014, Chinese paparazzi spotted Nicholas and Faye kissing in the latter's apartment and spending time together, doing chores and watching television over four days. Although the pair refused to comment when approached by reporters, their intimacy then proved that they had reconciled their romance.

