'Stop trying, I'm married': Jeremy Chan posts shirtless selfie after muay thai training, Herman Keh shoots his shot

If you endure a gruelling session of muay thai that leaves you with seven pain patches on your back, you can't really be faulted for wanting to show off your grit in a cheeky selfie.

That's probably what actor-comedian Jeremy Chan thought as he shared a shirtless photo on Instagram last Friday (Jan 6) with the caption: "No pain no gain."

He also cheekily hashtagged the post with "fat boy" and "I lost weight".

Instead of admiration for his dedication or commiserations about the pain, Jeremy received thirst from actor Herman Keh.

"Can pull the pants down also?" the 26-year-old wrote.

Not missing a beat, Jeremy, 41, responded: "Stop trying, I'm married" with some shy emojis.

What does Jeremy's wife Jesseca Liu have to say about this?

The 43-year-old actress wrote: "You're very handsome like this."

"Is it handsome to roll your eyes?" Jeremy retorted, referring to his expression in the photo.

Actress Jernelle Oh could only laugh at Jeremy's pain in the comments.

While his wife and friends may not have any sympathy, fans commented "Jiayou" and biceps emojis to motivate the actor.

In an earlier Instagram post, Jeremy showed off his workout outfit and boxing gloves at the gym.

"Commitment is what transforms a promise into a reality," he captioned the post.

Jeremy is training as part of an upcoming drama role.

In a recent interview with Shin Min Daily News, he said about his preparations: "I haven't had any oil, salt, sauce or starch for more than a month. I try my best to train my body to the best."

Jeremy may be learning muay thai for real but he has no intention to actually compete in it.

"There will already be many opportunities to fight in the drama, so I don't need it in real life," he said.

Apart from muay thai training, Jeremy has also been doing group gym sessions with Jesseca and some of his celebrity buddies.

His group of gym rats include Kayly Loh, Cynthia Koh, Nick Teo, Hong Ling, Jasmine Sim and Jasmine Chang Min.

