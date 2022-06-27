Stranger Things creators tease potential spin-off plans

Stranger Things creators and showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer have hinted that a spin-off title based on the Netflix horror/sci-fi series might be on the way.

According to Deadline, the Duffers mentioned a version of it is being developed in parallel to season five but that they would not shoot it in parallel.

"I think actually we're going to start delving into that; soon as we're winding down and finishing these visual effects, Matt and I are going to start getting into it," Ross said.

Stranger Things is no stranger to surprising audiences with twists, and Matt said that the spin-off is "going to be different than what anyone is expecting, including Netflix".

The news, however, isn't exactly unexpected. Earlier when it was announced that season five of Stranger Things will be its last, the Duffers also said, "There are many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes".

They decided to mention the spin-off now because Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things, actually proposed a similar idea to what they had in mind.

Like a good tease, they didn't mention what was said, so fans can start guessing.

In the meantime, volume two of Stranger Things season four will be streaming on Netflix starting July 1, 2022 with the opening episode lasting one hour 20 minutes, and the finale clocking a 2.5-hour runtime.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.