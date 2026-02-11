Stranger Things: The First Shadow being filmed on Broadway for Netflix

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is being filmed on Broadway for Netflix.

The prequel theatre show — which is set in 1959 and explores the origin story of Henry Creel, aka Vecna — opened on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre in April 2025, with the original cast set to depart on March 29.

As reported by Collider, the production is shut down from Tuesday (Feb 10) to Saturday for filming, which means the original Broadway cast will feature in the recording.

The production officially opened on the West End in December 2023 and is still running at the Phoenix Theatre in London.

There is currently no timeline or release schedule for the filmed version, which is being handled by Netflix, Sonia Friedman Productions and producers of the Broadway show.

The cast includes Tony nominee Louis McCartney as Henry, with a new batch of actors taking over at the end of March.

Victor de Paula Rocha will join as Henry, alongside Ayana Cymone as Patty Newby, Shea Grant as Joyce Maldonado, Juan Carlos as Bob Newby and Matthew Erick White as James Hopper Jr.

The show was written by Kate Trefry, with Stranger Things creator the Duffer Bothers previously confirming the play is canon to the wider story.

It features high school versions of many characters from the TV series, as Henry discovers his powers as a child.

In April last year, months before the fifth and final season of the show aired in December, Trefry told The Hollywood Reporter: "It's totally canon.

"It's totally tied into the series with seasons one through four, but also reaching into the future with season five.

"It had to be this missing puzzle piece that connects all of these different things."

Meanwhile, Netflix said that they were keen to "explore any medium" to expand the way they tell stories.

Josh Simon, who was VP of consumer products for the streamer at the time, added: "Whether it's a restaurant or retail store, a stage play, escape room, a murder-mystery experience, for us, it's really about connecting fans to the stories.

"And we'll explore any medium for that."

