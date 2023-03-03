Stranger Things: The First Shadow spin-off stage play opens late 2023

Stranger Things is hitting the stage!

Netflix announced on Tuesday (Feb 28) that their wildly popular series will be receiving a stage play spinoff.

Titled Stranger Things: The First Shadow, the play is expected to make its world premiere at the Phoenix Theatre in London's West End later this year.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is said to be "rooted in mythology" and will focus on Henry Creel, aka Vecna, when he and his family first moved to Hawkins, Indiana in 1959.

PHOTO: Netflix

The synopsis reads:

"Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper's car won't start, Bob Newby's sister won't take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town.

"When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn't so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach," the play's synopsis reads.

"Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story — and may hold the key to the end."

The famed Duffer Brothers will act as the play's creative producers while Kate Trefry, one of the show's writers and co-executive producers will write the stage play. Stephen Daldry is directing.

The stage play is seemingly canon, so if Stranger Things fans want a quick fix whilst waiting for season five, better check out tickets to London some time soon!

Tickets will go on sale this spring.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.