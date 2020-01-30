Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo undergoing operation for bone growth defect

Gaten Matarazzo is undergoing a "big" operation for cleidocranial dysplasia (CCD).

The Stranger Things actor - who plays Dustin Henderson in Netflix's sci-fi horror series - is set to have his fourth surgery to treat the birth defect, which affects growth of the bones and teeth.

Although the 17-year-old star didn't reveal the full nature of the procedure, he wrote on Instagram: "Surgery number 4!

"This is a big one! To learn more about Cleidocranial Dysplasia and how you can help those with the condition you can go to ccdsmiles.org."

Gaten's post was flooded with well-wishes from fans and co-stars, including Millie Bobby Brown.

She commented: "Good luck love!! sending my love Gate."

Matty Cardarpole added: "You're super brave and strong man. Good vibes to you."

Gaten has been open about his experience with CDC in the past, and even insisted his character Dustin also had the same condition.

In 2016, he explained he felt it was important to "raise awareness for it" and help people feel confident.