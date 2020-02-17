Stranger Things: Netflix unveils a surprise in first images of season 4

PHOTO: Screengrab from Youtube/Stranger Things
AFP

Snowy Russia will provide the setting for the fourth season of the Duffer brothers' science fiction horror series.

In a press release on Friday, Feb 14, Netflix announced that shooting of the fourth season of Stranger Things is now underway. The news was accompanied by a short video showing the first images of the new season and the surprise return of Jim Hooper, who had been left for dead at the end of season 3.

Unfortunately, however, he has been back to life, but is far from comfortable surroundings, in what the press release describes as "the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka."

The fourth season will follow Jim Hooper's struggle to survive in a Russian open-air prison, as he battles men and supernatural forces. Meanwhile, back in the United States, a long-buried dangerous power awakens and threatens the entire Earth.

Netflix has promised that this fourth offering will be "the biggest and most frightening season yet." However, the streaming giant did not specify a release date or the number of episodes.

The most recent offering of Stranger Things, which released on Netflix on July 4, 2019, was a third season comprising eight episodes. It had been eagerly awaited by fans of the science fiction horror saga since the end of the second season in 2017.

All of the show's seasons including season 1, which first aired in July 2016, are available on Netflix.

More about
Netflix tv series

TRENDING

Singtel to phase out Singtel WiFi service by April 1 2020
Singtel to phase out Singtel WiFi service by April 1 2020
SIA apologises to Suites passenger who found screw in soup
SIA apologises to Suites passenger who found screw in soup
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
Fed up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet
Fed up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
My relationship with Zhu Houren is a &#039;trademark&#039;, says son Joel Choo
My relationship with Zhu Houren is a 'trademark', says son Joel Choo
Teens are tripping their friends for likes on TikTok Skullbreaker challenge
Teens are tripping their friends for likes on TikTok Skullbreaker challenge
Coronavirus: Under S&#039;pore&#039;s new Stay-Home Notice, all returning from China not allowed to leave home for 14 days
Coronavirus: Under S'pore's new Stay-Home Notice, all returning from China not allowed to leave home for 14 days
Singapore battles coronavirus with song and dance. Here&#039;s how the Internet reacted
Singapore battles coronavirus with song and dance. Here's how the Internet reacted
Cost of living in Singapore (2020): Is your salary really enough?
Cost of living in Singapore (2020): Is your salary really enough?
&#039;We&#039;ve found a record&#039;: Bali Health Agency locates hotel where infected Chinese tourist stayed
'We've found a record': Bali Health Agency locates hotel where infected Chinese tourist stayed
Beauty tips from birthday girl Jesseca Liu to look 30 when you&#039;re in your 40s
Beauty tips from birthday girl Jesseca Liu to look 30 when you're in your 40s

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Return of McGriddles, free meals for nurses at Pek Kio Market &amp; other deals this week
Return of McGriddles, free meals for nurses at Pek Kio Market & other deals this week
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
The &#039;big&#039; dengue outbreak that could infect more Singaporeans than the coronavirus
The 'big' dengue outbreak that could infect more Singaporeans than the coronavirus
A Singaporean&#039;s cheatsheet to closing time discounts
A Singaporean's cheatsheet to closing time discounts

Home Works

What you need to know about kitchen lighting
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Singapore&#039;s most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Singapore's most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?
&#039;How to spread Wuhan&#039;: Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
'How to spread Wuhan': Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
Filipino man wins Valentine&#039;s Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet
Filipino man wins Valentine's Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet

SERVICES