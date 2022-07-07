Stranger Things spin-off: Duffer Brothers looking for new creators, to be '1000 per cent different'

A Stranger Things spinoff might be happening, but it won't come from the Duffer Brothers.

Fresh off the release of volume two episodes of Stranger Things season four, creators Matt and Ross duffer have shared more details about a potential spin-off based on their hit Netflix series.

Talking to Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Duffer Brothers revealed that the spin-off series will be "1000 per cent different" from what they've explored in the previous seasons.

"I've read these rumours that there's gonna be an Eleven spinoff, that there's gonna be a Steve and Dustin spinoff or that it's another number," the creators teased.

"That's not interesting to me because we've done all that. We've spent I don't know how many hours exploring all of that. So it's very different."

The Duffer Brothers.

PHOTO: Netflix

The Duffer Brothers added, "The most important connective tissue I would say is the storytelling sensibility of it. There is story that connects to the Stranger Things world, but it really is more about how we're telling that story."

This isn't the first time the creators have teased potential spin-off plans. In June, the brothers mentioned that Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler in the sci-fi action series, proposed an idea that they had liked.

Matt Duffer then revealed that the duo are more than happy to "pass the baton to someone else".

PHOTO: Netflix

"The idea, ultimately, is to pass the baton to someone else, someone who's hopefully really talented and passionate," he explained.

"Even the idea of Ross and I, say, doing a pilot and leaving it, it just feels silly to me. You really need to be there from the beginning to end. I think we need to find a partner to help us with that."

Stranger Things just concluded its fourth season and has been taking over discussions on social media platforms for how much darker and emotional it was. The two-hour-long finale was inspired by Star Wars and had left plenty of burning questions that hopefully, will be addressed in season five.

Season four of Stranger Things streams exclusively on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Stranger Things-themed cafe opens in Japan but only until September

This article was first published in Geek Culture.