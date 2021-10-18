Studio Ghibli's latest movie Earwig and the Witch is coming to Netflix

More Ghibli is always a good thing.

Netflix has announced that Studio Ghibli's latest animated movie Earwig and the Witch will arrive on the streaming service on Nov 18, 2021.

This is the latest addition to Netflix's wide catalogue of Studio Ghibli movies available globally - excluding the US and Japan, that is.

Here's what the movie's director Goro Miyazaki had to say:

"We're thrilled that our film Earwig and the Witch will reach many countries and territories through Netflix. The film is Studio Ghibli's first fully 3D CGI film which prompted us with an exciting challenge to reflect the spirit and pride of our studio using this new artform.

"Through that experience we met Earwig, our rebellious protagonist who grows to overcome difficulties with her wits and relentless energy. We hope you will come to love our Earwig, just like you enjoyed spending time with the main characters in our last 21 films.

"Today, the world is forced to continue its journey into a chaotic era. We hope this film will inspire our children who live long into the future."

Chaotic era is a bit of an understatement.

Netflix has also mentioned that a whopping 55 million households have chosen to watch a Studio Ghibli movie on the service since 2020, proving that the acquisition has been quite a success.

Ghibli movies seem to be timeless in their popularity, and will soon be represented in their very own theme park.

Earwig and the Witch is unique in Studio Ghibli's catalogue as it trades the studio's classic 2D animation for CG animation.

Its story follows a headstrong young girl who grew up in an orphanage, but finds her life dramatically changed when a strange couple takes her in and she is forced to live with a selfish witch.

The movie is based on a book of the same name, but it doesn't seem to have been well-received. It might be worth a watch for fans, though.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.