'I was stunned when I saw him': Malaysian student and Exo fan appears as extra in K-drama with idol D.O

He was paid RM1,000 (S$304) for his acting gig, but this Malaysian is living the dream – by appearing in a drama with his idol from the K-pop boy band Exo.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday (Dec 29), Naufal Omar, an Exo fan of nine years, shared that he had ticked an item off his bucket list.

The 24-year-old, who is on a university exchange programme in South Korea, said: "Another achievement unlocked being an extra for Exo D.O's Bad Prosecutor drama.

"Finally I can share this news that I was selected for the role as a salt farmer… I'm so proud of myself!"

In an interview with Malaysian news outlet mStar, Naufal shared he did not know the identity of the other actors right until he reached the filming location.

The shoot took place in August in Mokpo, a five-hour car ride from Seoul, and the student said. "As soon as arrived, I was stunned when I saw him."

In Bad Prosecutor, D.O, whose full name is Do Kyung-soo, stars as a hot-tempered prosecutor and this is his first acting role in a drama series since completing his mandatory military service.

No pictures with D.O

They say never meet your idols, lest you are left disappointed. But did Naufal feel that way after seeing D.O up close?

It turns out that the 29-year-old actor-singer treated everyone well on set, Naufal revealed.

Despite having the once-in-a-lifetime experience, Naufal does have one regret.

"I couldn't take a picture with DO. I left the location with the manager as soon as my scene ended," he lamented, but added that he also wanted to be "professional" while on the job.

Naufal also shared that he was previously invited to shoot a YouTube video with another Exo member, Kai, in December 2021.

Adding that he intends to live in South Korea after completing his studies, he said: "Ignore what people say and prove to everyone that you can achieve your goals."

ALSO READ: E-Junkies: The first time Lay Zhang ate chilli crabs, he smashed the claw open with his hand

chingshijie@asiaone.com