Such bitter grievances but I forgot them: Zoe Tay makes heartfelt birthday dedication to her second son

While many of us know Zoe Tay as a Singapore veteran actress, the 52-year-old is also a loving mum to her three sons Ashton, Brayden, and Nathan. A scroll through the Ah Jie’s instagram page reveals snippets of her family life, including treasured vacation moments with her children.

Zoe, who is married to air force pilot Philip Chionh, also dedicated a heartfelt message to Ashton in her post, while walking down memory lane as a mum.

“I think mothers all have one illness — amnesia,” she wrote, adding that mothers find it difficult to control their temper as well.

“[Our] appetite becomes unusual, and our body gets out of shape even before we realise it.

“Finally, we gave birth although the process was painful. Only when we see (our babies) emerge with all four limbs intact that we could heave a sigh of relief.

“However, the nightmare had only just begun…

"Our mind and spirit was scattered and there were many sleepless nights. Losing our bearings and our restraint, we were constantly in a half-conscious state.

“Our bodies changed drastically.

“We lugged many bags whenever we went out, we stopped dressing up. What happened to us?

“Whether it was breastfeeding, changing the diapers or bathing the baby, we did everything.

“We gave it our all just so that (our children) would be healthy.

“But as you grew up, you learned to talk back to us. You would stay up late and fall sick.

“We were tired but couldn’t afford to fall sick, so upset that tears wouldn’t fall, so angry that we were speechless.

“They were such bitter grievances, so how was I able to turn around and forget them?

“It seems like I’m really sick.

“Darling, thank you for teaching me to be more patient.

"Darling, thank you for allowing me to re-evaluate myself once again.

“Darling, thank you for letting me know how to be grateful.

“Darling, thank you for being born as my son.

Ending off her post, Tay addressed her son directly: “You are 13 years old now, happy birthday!”

A mum’s love for her child is like no other: in the post’s hashtags, Tay shared that she had woken up early in the morning to cook longevity noodles for Ashton.

