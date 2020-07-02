Suhaimi Yusof, 50, says zumba got him teased for 'mixing around with young girls'
Suhaimi Yusof is known for his comedic chops on our local screens, but did you know that he can also bust a move?
On the fifth episode of Real or Not?!, Suhaimi revealed that he has actually tried zumba before, much to the surprise of the hosts. However, the experience left the 50-year-old's ego a little bruised as he sheepishly confessed that his friends teased him about "mixing around with the young girls".
The actor-comedian told AsiaOne: "It was fun in the beginning. After a couple of sessions down the road, you realise, 'How come the men are not around?' There were only like a few of us."
In fact, there were only three guys (including him) in the class and he was acutely aware of that.
"It's a very good exercise. I enjoyed it because you just dance and do it, but more women enjoy it," he said, adding that he tried to convince a couple of friends to join him but they never did.
Suhaimi was on the show to talk about active ageing and some of the initiatives in place to enable our seniors to lead active and meaningful lives. Aside from zumba, other active ageing programmes include cooking lessons and karaoke.
These initiatives will be complemented by 10 Active Ageing Hubs in HDB developments by this year. Some offer unconventional rehabilitation exercises and games such as bowling and mini basketball, or even a games room that lets seniors decompress over pinball and arcade fishing.
BUILDING COMMUNITIES THAT ARE SENIOR-FRIENDLY
Although Singapore is considered to be a world leader when it comes to managing a rapidly ageing population, we can't rest on our laurels.
As such, the Community Networks for Seniors scheme will go national later this year. The scheme was first announced in 2016 as a pilot programme, which Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat later declared a success. The programme sees government bodies, voluntary welfare organisations and volunteers coming together to visit seniors, and to play a more active role in supporting them. Safety is also of utmost importance, and it has involved the implementation of senior-friendly road safety features to provide safer streets for seniors islandwide. ENSURING SINGAPOREANS HAVE ENOUGH TO RETIRE Last year, it was announced that CPF contribution rates for older workers would increase come Jan 1, 2021 to help Singaporeans save more for retirement. The retirement age and re-employment age will also be raised to 65 and 70 respectively, so older workers can work longer if they wish to. These changes are expected to take place by 2030. For lower-income elderly Singaporeans with little or no family support, the government offers quarterly payouts up to $750. Those who are eligible will be assessed automatically. There are also various housing monetisation options to enhance retirement income. But when does Suhaimi plan to retire? Never, he says. Hold your horses, because he doesn't mean that he will work indefinitely. In fact, Suhaimi doesn't plan on retiring because he loves what he does. His path to comedy began after discovering his talent during a skit he performed in secondary school. Whenever he is asked about what he does for a living, he would reply in jest: "The one that I started since Secondary Three?" He exclaimed enthusiastically: "You call this work? This is not even work! If this is not even work, how can you ever retire right? It's fun!" Suhaimi offered a refreshing perspective of what retirement and active ageing entails. He explained: "Actually it's not retiring, it's about preparing how you age. I would call it re-ageing. Because your preferences and the kind of activities [you like to do] changes when you reach a different age." GIVING SENIORS PEACE OF MIND FOR HEALTHCARE Healthcare costs tend to weigh heavily on Singaporeans' minds, especially as they age. To allay such concerns, the Government has introduced the Pioneer Generation Package and Merdeka Generation Package that are set to benefit 450,000 and 500,000 Singaporeans respectively. A whopping $14.1 billion has been set aside for these two packages. Merdeka and Pioneer Generation seniors will enjoy additional MediSave top-ups, MediShield Life premium subsidies, and outpatient care subsidies at polyclinics, Specialist Outpatient Centres (SOCs) and Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) clinics. And what Suhaimi wants people to do is not look the gift horse in the mouth. He said: "When you reach a certain age and suddenly you get all these presents, it's like, 'Aww, you remember me'. It's the thought that counts. We always want the best present, but a present is still a present. Take it man! "I think sometimes, Singaporeans you give, they complain, you don't give, they also complain," he observed in jest. "But I think if you travel around more and look around the world, then you begin to appreciate the thought of it." Real or Not?! is a six-part talk show featuring celebrities discussing their experiences with issues of the day. Suhaimi Yusof is the guest for the fifth episode.
Real or Not?! is a six-part talk show featuring celebrities discussing their experiences with issues of the day. Suhaimi Yusof is the guest for the fifth episode.