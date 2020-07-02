Suhaimi Yusof, 50, says zumba got him teased for 'mixing around with young girls'

Read also

As such, the Community Networks for Seniors scheme will go national later this year. The scheme was first announced in 2016 as a pilot programme, which Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat later declared a success.

The programme sees government bodies, voluntary welfare organisations and volunteers coming together to visit seniors, and to play a more active role in supporting them.

Safety is also of utmost importance, and it has involved the implementation of senior-friendly road safety features to provide safer streets for seniors islandwide.

ENSURING SINGAPOREANS HAVE ENOUGH TO RETIRE

Last year, it was announced that CPF contribution rates for older workers would increase come Jan 1, 2021 to help Singaporeans save more for retirement.

The retirement age and re-employment age will also be raised to 65 and 70 respectively, so older workers can work longer if they wish to. These changes are expected to take place by 2030.

PHOTO: AsiaOne

For lower-income elderly Singaporeans with little or no family support, the government offers quarterly payouts up to $750. Those who are eligible will be assessed automatically. There are also various housing monetisation options to enhance retirement income.

But when does Suhaimi plan to retire? Never, he says.

Hold your horses, because he doesn't mean that he will work indefinitely.