'Good sense must prevail': Suhaimi Yusof reconciles with drinks stall owner after quarrel, with former MP Amrin Amin's help

Local actor-host Suhaimi Yusof has reconciled with drinks stall owner Sheik Mohammad.

Yesterday (March 24), former Member of Parliament (MP) Amrin Amin posted on Facebook saying that he had met with them for tea.

"Recently, there was a misunderstanding, some exchange of words. Tempers frayed. I'm glad they've put the incident behind and are moving on as friends," the 45-year-old wrote in the caption.

"The truth is, it can happen to any of us, even the best among us. We may say and do things we don't mean in the heat of the moment. But good sense must prevail - that's how it must be."

Amrin, who was the MP for Sembawang GRC from 2015 to 2020, added that the impulse to "cancel" people may be tempting. "The harder path is to find the strengths in each other, encourage and support, and be gracious in apologising and accepting the apology. Thank you for showing the way, Sheik and Suhaimi."

In the photo, Amrin is sat in the middle with his arms around the two men.

Last week, Sheik, who owns the drink stall Sizzlers by Bismi Briyani at Bazaar Raya Utara in Admiralty, posted a TikTok video expressing his anger at Suhaimi for "causing chaos", alleging that the latter insulted his mother and workers.

He recalled how Suhaimi had cut the long line and asked if he could give alms with $50 worth of drinks to customers.

After Sheik started giving out drinks to customers, he said he was stopped by Suhaimi as the latter wanted the customers to pick the drinks they wanted.

This resulted in chaos, with Sheikh claiming that Suhaimi called his mother "blur" and one of his workers "stupid".

In a Facebook video detailing his account of the incident, Suhaimi apologised, but denied calling anyone stupid.

"I have never had the heart to use that term, especially to elders. In my work, I've also dealt with a lot of elders. But in the event that I did say that or it was heard that way, I apologise to makcik (Sheikh's mother)," said the 54-year-old tearfully.

He also apologised to Sheikh and the customers who witnessed the incident: "I pray that the business will continue to thrive and if Sheikh is willing, I would like to compensate in some way."

AsiaOne has reached out to Suhaimi, who declined to comment.

