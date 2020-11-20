Suhaimi Yusof 'relives' his father's life acting in new Jack Neo movie The Diam Diam Era

Growing up, our parents would often tell us stories about their lives in a different era, while the most we could do is imagine the hardships they went through.

But for local actor-comedian Suhaimi Yusof, he was able to walk in his father's shoes and experience what the latter faced in the 80s while starring in Jack Neo's new movie The Diam Diam Era.

"I didn't know that I would live my father's tale. So, when I acted in the movie, I told Jack... my father (was about 45 or 46 years old) when he had to go through all these challenges, and now I'm reliving my father's (life)," Suhaimi told AsiaOne at the movie's press conference on Wednesday (Nov 18).

He plays Osman in the film, which is the third instalment of the Long Long Time Ago series. The first two films took place in the 1960s and 70s, and the latest movie is set in the 80s, exploring the challenges faced by the people at that time, such as policy changes, the political climate, and the switch from the kampung to HDB flats.

The 51-year-old added: "The political changes... I remember (my father) used to send us to English school. And there were some disagreement among the kampung people. They were afraid, some of the things they shared with my father was, 'Are you not afraid that your children will change their religion when they go to the English school?' That's how sensitive that issue was."

"So before I was given the script, I already knew what the story (would be) so it was exciting for me. And I'm pretty sure a lot of people can also relate to this, and it will be a very educational show for people who have not experienced this," he added.

While the film explores some potentially sensitive issues, Suhaimi felt no pressure being a part of it.

"It was probably something pressurising back then, but because of some things, we grow and mature. Like, in the past, it was sensitive for certain people to do certain things and it was taboo in certain cultures. Then over time, people open up," he said.

Ultimately, Suhaimi feels that the movie is not just history. It is 'our story' and a depiction of his life as well as his father's.

He explained: "It's my own life, I don't have to tell my children about this and that, about when I was living in a kampung, when we moved to a new flat, or what my father went through. I would just tell them to watch the movie, it's all summarised!"

The Diam Diam Era opens in theatres here on Nov 26, and it's rated PG13 for some coarse language. It also stars Mark Lee, Henry Thia, Huang Lei, Meixin, and Richie Koh.

