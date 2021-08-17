Suicide Squad star Margot Robbie is incredibly homesick

Margot Robbie is incredibly homesick.

The 31-year-old actress - who divides her time between London and Los Angeles - has not been back to her native Australia in over two years due to filming commitments and the Covid-19 pandemic.

She told T Australia: The New York Times Style Magazine: "There was the pandemic and before that I was on a film or two. I miss home so much."

Australia’s borders are currently closed and international travel from Australia remains strictly controlled to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Margot - who is known for her work in The Wolf of Wall Street, I Tonya and The Suicide Squad - believes her success is down to committing "120 per cent" to every project.

She explained: "You cannot half-a** anything. You have to commit 120 per cent - anything less than that ends up looking stupid."

Meanwhile, Margot - who is married to British film producer Tom Ackerley - recently admitted she is worried that her career has already peaked.

She said: "Honestly, this keeps me up at night, this very question. Maybe it's all downhill from here. Maybe I'm at the top and it can't get any better. I hope that's not the case because I still feel like I have a lot to give and there's still a lot of directors I want to work with. And, you know, I'm just going to keep climbing as long as I can."



