The Suicide Squad trailer has a ragtag group of villains fight a familiar kaiju

This movie looks bonkers.

Warner Bros. Pictures have released the first trailer for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, a movie that has a misfit group of villains team up against a much larger threat - literally. The Guardians of the Galaxy director wrote and directed this project, before working on a HBO Max spin-off series starring one of the Squad's members: Peacemaker.

Watch the bloody trailer below:

Although the premise is very similar to 2016’s Suicide Squad movie, this is essentially a soft-reboot of the DC Comics property. Only Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney) return, once again roped into a squad of C-list villains who have to complete impossible missions together.

If they don’t, Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) blows up a bomb injected into the base of their skulls. This time, the Suicide Squad’s lineup looks a lot different.

Idris Elba plays Bloodsport, the team leader sentenced to prison after shooting Superman with a Kryptonite bullet (ouch).

Sylvester Stallone voices King Shark, an adorable man-eating anthropomorphic shark who says, “Nom nom,” before shoving an entire human into his jaws. Peter Capaldi plays the intelligent villain the Thinker, and David Dastmalchian plays a seemingly depressed Polka-Dot Man.

Michael Rooker, Alice Braga, Daniela Melchior, Pete Davison, Nathan Filion and more also join the cast as various other villains in the Suicide Squad - though one can expect the cast to shrink considerably once these characters start dying all over the place.

It’s the Suicide Squad way. Just like James Gunn’s other superhero movies, the trailer’s full of humour and heart - so don’t expect something so serious as the Snyder Cut.

The new trailer also reveals The Suicide Squad’s big bad: Starro! This giant, one-eyed starfish kaiju is a Justice League-level villain in the comics, with the ability to brainwash and mind control others with smaller versions of itself. The Suicide Squad will hit theaters and HBO Max on Aug 6, 2021.