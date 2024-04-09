Suki Waterhouse feels "proud" of her postpartum body.

The 32-year-old actress recently welcomed her first child with Robert Pattinson, and Suki has now taken to social media to reflect on her recovery.

Alongside a series of mirror selfies, Suki — who started dating Robert back in 2018 — wrote on Instagram: "the fourth trimester has been… humbling! the postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, soo many hormones! I'm proud of everything my body has achieved and proud of the kindness and grace I've given myself during this recovery period. [heart emojis] (sic)"

Prior to that, Suki took to social media to share the first photo of her newborn child.

The actress — who hasn't revealed the name or gender of her baby — wrote on Instagram: "welcome to the world angel [heart emoji] (sic)"

Meanwhile, an insider recently claimed that Robert is already keen to have more children with Suki.

The 37-year-old actor has so far relished the challenge of fatherhood, and he's reportedly keen to have a big family one day.

The source told DailyMail.com: "Rob has taken to fatherhood the same way he has taken his film roles, with complete seriousness and joy.

"He didn't know what it would be like but it's just blowing his mind. And to see how Suki has adapted and changed this soon since the birth has warmed his heart in a way that is unexplainable.

"Rob wants more children, and once Suki has the same idea, he is keen to try for another as soon as she is ready.

"They are having a really fun time being parents and it feels like second nature to them."

