Sulli and other Korean stars who we tragically lost to depression

Depression has claimed yet another life in the K-pop world. Today (October 14), just four days after World Mental Health Day, South Korean singer and actress Choi Jin-ri (or Sulli as she was known) was found dead at her home in Seongnam, south of Seoul.

The 25-year-old star, who had recently made her solo debut in July, was reportedly discovered dead on the second floor of her home by her manager, who had been unable to contact her since their phone call the previous evening.

According to the police, Sulli has been battling severe depression.

In 2016, the former f(x) member was hospitalised for a wrist injury, which led to major speculation that she had slit her wrists in an attempted suicide.

The star was also a victim of cyber-bullying, which she cites as the main reason why she quit the girl group.