Super Bowl 2023 trailer roundup: The Flash, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Indiana Jones 5 and more

Super Bowl 2023 is here, and with it comes the yearly string of trailer drops for the biggest movies. The big game, after all, isn’t just about the sporting action, as it continues the tradition of bringing the most-anticipated big-screen entertainment to the football field.

While some of heavyweight titles like John Wick: Chapter 4 were missing from the list, the new crop of previews packed enough excitement to keep the hype wave going. Here are all the trailers that have touched down prior to or during this year’s Super Bowl, from The Flash to Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

The Flash

The titular speedster may the star of the movie, but he’s poised to share the spotlight with a few other familiar faces. Apart from an extended look at Barry Allen’s Flash, fans were also treated to a glimpse of Michael Keaton’s Batman, Supergirl, and General Zod, which means a total of three Flashes and two Caped Crusaders can be expected from this time-crossing adventure.

The Flash will bring the speed to threatres on June 16.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Star-Lord and his ragtag cosmic rogues are back for one last ride. Slated for release on May 5, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 promises a grand send-off for the superheroes, with the latest trailer teasing a little more of Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock and Rocket Raccoon’s backstory — shown through Chukwudi Iwuji’s High Evolutionary’s merciless experimentation on the latter.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

The name’s Mirage. Come on! Give it a little tap, goes Pete Davinson’s Mirage in his debut in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Transforming from a Porsche 911, the Autobot seems to be in line with director Steven Caple Jr.’s description of a rebellious, outlaw figure who will be “causing a little bit trouble with Optimus Prime and the rest of the squad.”

The movie is set to roll out on June 9.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Having some issues with clogged pipes? Help has arrived in the form of Mario and Luigi! Featuring the iconic Mario Rap from the Super Mario Bros. Super Show, the latest trailer for the live-action flick Super Mario Bros. Movie is full of charm, witty humour, and nostalgic brilliance. Pairing this welcome blast from the past is a fully functional plumbing website and an operational hotline, all executed neatly in the lead-up to the movie’s premiere on April 7.

ALSO READ: 'Who has the definition of cinema?' Ant-Man's Jonathan Majors responds to MCU criticisms, thinks it's 'cool' if he mitigates some hate

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

The legend returns to face his destiny in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which includes a showdown with former Nazi Jürgen Voller, played by Mads Mikkelsen. There’s still no word on what exactly a Dial of Destiny is, but hey, at least there seems to be plenty of action waiting to be enjoyed when the movie lands hot on June 30.

Fast X

It’s family in the limelight all over again, as Fast X teases a reunion with just about everyone who’s been cast in this 22-year-old series (barring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who confirmed his exit back in 2021). This first trailer shows Vin Diesel and company racing into action against Brie Larson and Jason Momoa, setting things up to kick into high gear when the movie releases on May 19.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

While mostly a smorgasbord of existing footage, the latest preview for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves features some never-before-seen moments, such as Hugh Grant’s Forge Fletcher getting hit with a massive wave of water. Releasing on March 31, the live-action adaptation of the popular tabletop game will bring audiences into the well-known setting of the Forgotten Realms, with Chris Pine playing the lead role of a charming thief.

Scream VI

The past continues to haunt, as this new Super Bowl 2023 spot from Scream VI puts a new Cult of Ghostface on a hunt for survivors of the past movies. New York City will be besieged by thrilling scares on March 10, the first of which comes in the form of Sam (Melissa Barrera) pulling a heart-stopping escape on a ladder.

Creed III

Hard-hitting fights are where the excitement is at, and Creed III promises more of that. This time, Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis Creed is poised to face off against Damian Dame Anderson, the complex antagonist played by a newly-ripped Jonathan Majors, which would be later go on to become the fight of his lifetime.

The highly-anticipated threequel punches into cinemas on March 3.

65

65 stars Adam Driver as a space-man who discovers Earth 65 million years ago, only to find a flock of dinosaurs waiting to tear him limb for limb. The sci-fi movie makes its theatrical premiere on March 10, and should pack plenty of thrilling escapades in store.

Air

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon join forces yet again in Air. The film sees the former at the directing helm as he brings the real-life story of the Nike Air Jordan to the silver screen, which will land in theatres on April 5.

ALSO READ: Batman returns and Supergirl debuts in The Flash Super Bowl trailer

Poker Face

Fresh off his whodunnit stint on Knives Out: A Glass Onion Mystery, Rian Johnson returns with another murder mystery on his hands. The currently-airing Poker Face crime series made an unexpected appearance on Super Bowl, and features star Natasha Lyonne watching and commenting on other 2023 Super Bowl commercials, including one for own show. Very meta.

The 10-episode show is available for viewing on Peacock.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.