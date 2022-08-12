Super Junior returning to Singapore for Super Show 9 in September

ELFs, get your pearl sapphire lightsticks ready!

Legendary K-pop idol group Super Junior is returning to the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sept 3 with their ninth concert tour, Super Junior World Tour — Super Show 9: Road.

The boy band made their debut in 2005, making them one of the longest-running active groups in K-pop. Due to their international popularity and success, the guys have also been dubbed the "king of Hallyu wave". They were last in Singapore in 2017 for their Super Show 7.

Prices for Super Show 9: Road in Singapore tickets start from $198 and will go on sale tomorrow (Aug 13) from 4pm onwards via Ticketmaster’s ticketing channels.

PHOTO: ONE Production



Last Saturday (Aug 6), Super Junior had to postpone their concert in the Philippines mere hours before the show due to the death of member Eunhyuk’s father.

The concert was postponed to an unconfirmed date but six of the members — Leeteuk, Yesung, Shindong, Donghae, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun — held a meet-and-greet with fans instead. Siwon was absent as he had contracted Covid-19.

