Super Junior's Kyuhyun injured in backstage knife attack

Super Junior's Kyuhyun was left injured in a knife attack that occurred yesterday (Nov 19).

A woman in her 30s reportedly entered the dressing room of a performance hall in Gangseo-gu, Seoul, where the musical Ben-Hur was being staged, and threatened an actor with a knife, reported Maeil Business Newspaper.

Kyuhyun, 35, who plays the title role and was in the dressing room at the time, suffered injuries while trying to stop the attack.

His agency Antenna Music said in a statement today: "Kyuhyun suffered a light abrasion on his finger and was treated right away on the spot."

Investigations revealed that the attacker had hidden a weapon in her clothes and broken into the dressing room after watching the performance.

The police are currently investigating the exact circumstances of the incident, including how the weapon was obtained.

