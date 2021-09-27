Super Mario Bros animated movie to release in December 2022

The voice cast for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. animated film has been announced by Nintendo.

The film will be made by Illumination, the studio behind the Despicable Me franchise.

PHOTO: Nintendo

It is quite the star-studded cast, with Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) voicing Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit) voicing Princess Peach, Charlie Day (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part) voicing Luigi, Jack Black (Jumanji: The Next Level) voicing Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key (Toy Story 4) voicing Toad, and Seth Rogen (The Lion King) voicing Donkey Kong.

Other than those familiar characters, there will be other recognisable ones making appearances.

Fred Armisen (How It Ends) will be voicing Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson (Transformers: The Last Knight) will be voicing Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco (The Irishman) will be voicing Spike.

Charles Martinet, who has voiced Mario, Luigi, Wario, and Waluigi in various games in the series since the 1990s will also be making surprise cameos.

John Leguizamo and Bob Hoskins in Super Mario Bros. PHOTO: IMDB

This will be the second time the video game franchise attempts to jump onto the silver screen, with the first being a live-action adaptation in 1993, which was both a critical and commercial failure.

Given the more fitting medium of animation this time, and the lessons learned from the first attempt, this could be the Super Mario Bros. film that fans have been waiting for all this while.

After all, the first live-action movie left a lot of be desired with, and you should check out a super cut with all the deleted scenes.

The film will hit theatres over the holidays in 2022, and will be released in the US on Dec 21, 2022.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.