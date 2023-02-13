Super Mario Bros. Movie gets actual plumbing website and Mario Rap tribute

The Mario Brothers is the name, and fixing pipes is the game. Amid the onslaught of Super Bowl 2023 commercials, a new trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie packed in a special surprise for fans — and in more ways than one.

For starters, it's unlike every other previous trailer that has already been shown.

Instead of snippets from the movie, this new reel presents a fresh take on the 'Mario Rap', which served as the classic intro from the Super Mario Bros. Super Show, the live-action series that ran from 1989 to 1991.

Here's a refresher on the original:

The trailer then flashes a hotline and website at the end, but not before a satisfied customer says, "Thank you Super Mario Bros., it seems like the only thing you haven't drained is my bank account!"

The best part is the fully functional mock website, assuring customers that the business is "family-owned and operated" and "aim(s) to one-up the competition with our expert white-glove service."

There's even a section with testimonials, including one from Spike, who's the boss of the brothers and will be played by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco in the movie. Talk about going full-on meta!

PHOTO: Geek Culture

"My little (but taller) brother, Luigi, and I were tired of dealing with spiky bosses, so we jumped at the opportunity to take on Brooklyn's plumbing problems all by ourselves," the site reads, with no mention of saving princesses or battling Bowser.

As it turns out, the number listed (929-55-MARIO) is also up and running. Those who send a text will receive in-character texts alongside a link to "get exclusive updates, service offerings and more."

Once the sign-up process is completed, another text will come in with message and data rates, and the contact for Super Mario Bros. Plumbing will be added to the phone.

If a call is made, then Luigi will tell you to text the number or visit the website, because everything is much easier to do on the Internet than over the phone (that's a mood right there).

It's all pretty cool, considering advertisements like this haven't been around for a while now. The Super Bowl advertisement is a great way to usher in hype for the Super Mario Bros. Movie, which is slated to hit theatres on April 7, 2023.

The film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Jack Black as Bowser, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach.

