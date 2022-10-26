Surprise free Fallout 4 next-gen upgrade coming in 2023

It has been a long seven years since Fallout 4 arrived in the hands of players everywhere. As the sole survivor of Vault 111, you were tasked to enter a world destroyed by nuclear war, and make a life out of the destruction.

Now, as part of the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the Fallout series, Bethesda Game Studios has revealed that a free update will be coming to Fallout 4 in 2023, bringing both content and performance improvements.

As shared in a new Bethesda blog post, the update will include “performance mode features for high frame rates, quality features for 4K resolution gameplay, bug fixes and even bonus Creation Club content!”

Once the update for Fallout 4 is out, you will be blasting Super Mutants and petting the ever-loyal Dogmeat in a better-looking game, or if you prefer, a smoother experience compared to the past. More bug fixes are always welcome, considering the usual jank of the series, and Creation Club content will help breathe new life into an older title.

ALSO READ: Fallout 4 sticks to what works

This update will do just fine for now, even though we still have plenty of years to wait before Fallout 5 is even a thing. If head honcho Todd Howard is to be believed, that game will only be possible after the arrival of Elder Scrolls 6.

Outside of the Fallout 4 surprise update coming next year, those that have been enjoying themselves in Fallout 76 have more to look forward to as well. There are new enemies in the form of Spooky Scorched variants, free daily items to be obtained, and a Fallout 76 25th Anniversary Bundle up for grabs for Prime Gaming subscribers. More rewards can be unlocked in special challenges during the event.

While Fallout 4 was first released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2015, it remains to be seen if the new update will apply to those that got the game from PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.