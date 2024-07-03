'Surprised you came all the way to see me': 1990s actress Sharla Cheung makes rare appearance at Vivian Chow concert

Time can't wane a good friendship.

Singer-actress Vivian Chow performed at the Wenzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in China on June 30, and in attendance was none other than her old friend and co-star Sharla Cheung.

The two acted together in 1991's Devil's Vendetta but are perhaps better known for the 1989 romantic comedy The Romancing Star III alongside fellow "goddesses" of Hong Kong cinema, Chingmy Yau and Wanda Yung.

Vivian, 56, wrote about the reunion in a social media post yesterday (July 2): "I didn't expect my performance in Wenzhou would lead to our reunion. I thought you were just talking [about attending], but I was surprised that you actually came all the way to see me."

The moment Vivian caught a glimpse of Sharla, also 56, from the stage, she wanted to step off and come hug her "right away', she added.

"We haven't seen each other for more than 30 years. It turns out that no matter how the world changes, as long as I am by your side, I will be embraced by your full love, just as always."

Despite not meeting physically in three decades, the pair have remained close friends.

So close in fact that Sharla had to clarify in 2017 that a poem she had written for Vivian was not romantic, and she did not have feelings for the latter.

While Vivian is still active in showbiz, Sharla left the industry in the mid 2000s after settling in mainland China to practise Buddhism.

Nowadays, she updates her Weibo account periodically to keep in touch with fans, although she has mentioned that her religious reliefs don't rule out a return to acting.

In 2022, she acted in the short film Inn.

