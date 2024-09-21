Sylvester Stallone reportedly buying $32m mansion for his 3 daughters

Sylvester Stallone is reportedly buying a $25m (S$32 million) mansion in The Hamptons for his three daughters.

The Rocky star is dad to Sophia, 28, and Sistine, 26, and Scarlet, 22, with his wife Jennifer Flavin and he is believed to have decided to invest in a luxurious home in East Hampton for the trio after his two eldest girls relocated from Los Angeles to the East Coast.

According to the New York Post, the actor is in contract to buy the eight-bedroom home for $24.95 million but the deal has yet to be finalised.

Sophia and Sistine currently live in New York City while Scarlet is based in Miami, Florida where she attends college.

The mega-mansion comes fully furnished and boasts a swimming pool, 1.1 acres of land and is situated just a mile from the sea.

It comes after Stallone forced Sophia and Sistine to undergo self-defence training with Navy Seals in a woodland because he was so worried about their move to New York.

Sistine recently told The New York Post: "It was the hardest. It was about six hours we were in those woods. Sophia and I got our asses whooped by these guys. They were the real deal."

The movie star also made the pair adopt a gruelling training routine and adopt a special diet to get into shape.

Sophia added: "It was a rigorous routine. Every day at 6 a.m., he would make us eat eggs with ketchup. For some reason, that combination … to bulk up. But then it was a lot of sit ups, push ups, pull ups, clean and jerks."

As well as having three daughters with Jennifer, Stallone also had two sons from his first marriage to Sasha Czack. Their eldest son Sage died from heart disease in 2012 aged 36 while Seargeoh, 44, has autism and lives his life largely out of the spotlight.