Sylvester Stallone returns as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 starts production

Sylvester Stallone (Rocky, The Expendables), who made a brief appearance as Stakar Ogord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, has revealed that he will be returning in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

At the start of an Instagram post, Stallone said "Here I am on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy." He then shows the 360-degree cameras designed to capture all kinds of facial expressions so his face can be replicated digitally.

Directed by James Gunn, who also directed the previous two films of the franchise, the third instalment of Guardians of the Galaxy will star Chris Pratt (Onward), Zoe Saldaña (Avengers: Endgame), Dave Bautista (Army of the Dead), Karen Gillan (Spies in Disguise), Pom Klementieff (Avengers: Infinity War), and Sean Gunn (The Suicide Squad), who have all appeared in previous installments of the franchise before.

Will Poulter (Midsommar) was also recently confirmed to be playing Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. Along with this third instalment, Gunn will also be writing and directing the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which will be premiering on Disney+ in December 2022.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 had a bumpy production with Gunn getting fired in July 2018 over old tweets of his that resurfaced, only to be rehired in March 2019. The film will be released in theatres on May 5, 2023.

