Sylvester Stallone surprised students visiting the famous Rocky statue

The 73-year-old movie star - who starred as the title character in the 'Rocky' franchise - shocked students from Eastside High School's Culinary Arts, Hospitality and Tourism School when he showed up in Philadelphia this week.

A group of thirty students were admiring his 'Rocky' statue when the star suddenly appeared on the famous steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Sylvester shared a clip on his Instagram account and said: "It's good to be home, here."

The school's vice principal John Super III gushed over meeting the blockbuster star.

He told NJ Advance Media: "I see Sylvester Stallone actually walking toward me. I'm saying, 'No, no, this isn't really him. This is probably just a lookalike.'

"He just seemed so down to earth. It was a joy and blessing not only for kids but the adults that were there. It was a great moment, it really was. He took the time and was respectful with the kids."

The statue was placed in honour of the franchise in 1982 after the famous scene, which saw Rocky run up the steps and dubbing them the 'Rocky Steps'.

And Stallone revealed on Instagram he was visiting the iconic spot to film "something special".

He said: "We're doing something pretty extraordinary. You will be seeing it in a few months. Come on up, I want you to meet a friend of mine."

Sylvester then walked towards his legendary character's statue before turning back to the camera.

Back in Philadelphia right now on this 33° freezing morning. We are doing something that is going to be VERY special and you’ll be seeing it soon, so hang in there and go for it!!! #KeepPunching pic.twitter.com/xokvSaYVFx — Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) December 16, 2019

He continued: "Robert 'Rocky' Balboa. This thing has probably been touched by so many people - it's unbelievable. To this day, I can't get over the fact that we're still here. What it comes down to is two words... Keep punching!"