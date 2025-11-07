Sza speaks publicly for first time about online feud with Nicki Minaj

Sza has spoken publicly for the first time about her online feud with Nicki Minaj.

The 35-year-old performer said she does not understand how the dispute began and insists there is "no backstory" behind their public exchange.

In an interview with GQ magazine for its November cover, Sza — real name is Solána Rowe — added she had never met Nicki, 42, and was surprised by the confrontation that unfolded between them on social media platform X earlier this year.

She said: "I don't know her. We have no connection to each other.

"Like, there was no through line narrative. It was just like, 'Roc Nation'… I don't know where it came from."

The clash began in July, when Nicki appeared to believe Sza had subtweeted her over a post referencing the singer's former manager Terrence 'Punch' Henderson.

Nicki responded by posting several critical tweets directed at Sza, writing the Saturn singer "look(ed) and sound(ed) like she got stung by a f****** bee."

Sza told GQ: "That's not even my place to correct a narrative that I don't got s*** to do with.

"It was a little strange. It was very like, 'Why?' But also, you know 'I guess.'."

During the exchange, Sza appeared to step away from the argument, posting on X: "I don't give a f*** bout none of that weird s*** you popping… Lmao lemme go back to being calm shy and meek."

Nicki later escalated the feud by criticising Sza's decision to re-release her 2022 album SOS as the deluxe version Lana.

She wrote: "B**** put out a whole new album as a deluxe to an already existing album that was out for like a year or two so the original album could break records.

"Like what in the insecure lack of morals and integrity you doing? I thought she was like a real artist? Girl bye."

The Super Bass rapper went on to claim that if "every song (Sza had) ever done vanished right now the music business wouldn't even miss (her)," adding: "I've been to countries that never heard of (Sza.)"

Sza responded by sharing a screenshot of a text exchange from 2020, showing Nicki had previously contacted her about a potential collaboration on a song called Don't Do.

She said: "Nicki. You absolutely know my music and what I contribute cause you've asked for features twice to no response. "In addition to rapping my lyrics on Feeling Myself 'cooking up the bass looking like a kilo'? Lol ur having a moment... im not sure why but be blessed."

Nicki's 2014 track Feeling Myself, featuring Beyonce, was co-written by Sza.

Following the dispute, Nicki also reposted old tweets from Sza that appeared to criticise Beyonce and Rihanna.

In October, Cardi B, who has her own long-running feud with Nicki, weighed in on the situation, writing on X: "Girl STFUUU done beefed with every black woman in the industry like girl who tf beef with Sza??"

Both Sza and Nicki have each scored three number one singles on the Billboard Hot 100.

Sza released her Lana deluxe album in December 2024, while Nicki's most recent record, Pink Friday 2, was released in 2023.

