Sza thought Drake was trying to sabotage her while making collab

Sza thought Drake was "trying to sabotage" her while making Slime You Out.

The 33-year-old singer admitted that she was suspicious of the Hotline Bling rapper when they worked together on their Billboard Hot 100 chart topper because she "won't trust" anyone who thinks her first-take vocals are good.

She told Wall Street Journal Magazine: "If you accept my first draft, I won't trust you.

"I just handed in the first draft to Drake, and he's putting it on his album. I'm scared because I handed in second vocals, and he didn't use that. And now I’m like, 'Are you trying to sabotage me?'

"I know that's not true. I literally know that's not true, but that’s how bad I feel about my first draft. When things come from an effortless space, I almost can’t enjoy it."

Sza — whose real name is Solana Imani Rowe — also detailed how she sought mental health treatment from someone who wasn't a therapist.

She said: "After I had box breathed myself for three months and didn't get better, I called her in a f***ing frenzy like, 'I'm about to commit myself to an institution today, I need help!' I said, 'What form of therapy do you do? DBT (dialectical behavioural therapy)?'

"She was like, 'I don't have a clinical form of therapy because I'm not a licensed therapist, honey. I thought you knew that.' It turns out she was not a board-certified therapist. She was a f****** life coach."

The Snooze singer explained that going to recording studios is one her favourite forms of therapy as she feels "better and empty" after an hours-long session.

Sza said: "When I leave the studio, I feel better and empty. There’s no better sleep than empty-brain sleep, and that can only come after I’ve been in the studio for 10 hours and done something good in there."

ALSO READ: SZA doesn't really feel like a girl, refuses to label herself as female