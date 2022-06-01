Taika Waititi’s Star Wars movie coming in late 2023

In an interview with Total Film, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy was asked if the Waititi project will be released next year.

"Yeah. Well, not 2023, but late 2023," said Kennedy. "We haven't locked anything in".

This is the first piece of information LucasFilm has shared about the project since it was announced in May 2020, although theThor: Ragnarok director was first approached in January 2020.

Aside from the release window, no other details have been confirmed or released. The movie still lacks important details such as an official title, plot synopsis or how it fits in the Star Wars universe.

Star Wars fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming year. Star Wars Celebration over the weekend announced the release window for The Mandalorian season three, the first trailer to Andor, season two trailer for The Bad Batch, more details about Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, the first trailer for a new game Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, updates on the upcoming Ahsoka live-action series, a new anthology series Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi & and a premiere of the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

ALSO READ: Hayden Christensen, lightsabers and nostalgia: Ewan McGregor on returning to Obi-Wan Kenobi

This article was first published in Geek Culture.