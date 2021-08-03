Taika Waititi's animated Flash Gordon reboot is now a live-action movie

Two years ago, it was announced that Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) will be spearheading the animated reboot of Flash Gordon at Disney/Fox. A few months after that, however, it seemed like the film was scrapped.

But now, producer John Davis (The Predator, Jungle Cruise) has confirmed that Waititi is in the process of completing the script. Not only that, the decision has also been made to switch the film to live-action.

Flash Gordon was originally created by Alex Raymond for a comic strip in 1934 and was also made into a live-action film directed by Mike Hodges in 1980. The film eventually developed a cult following, and Waititi had cited the space opera as a source of inspiration for Thor: Ragnarok.

It is not certain that Waititi will take on the role of director for the Flash Gordon reboot. However, with his passion for the character and his off-kilter sense of humour, it is tough to imagine anyone else who would be up to the task.

Waititi has his plate constantly brimming with major projects such as Thor: Love and Thunder, a live-action adaptation of Akira, and a Star Wars film. Now, Flash Gordon will be another project under his belt to fill cinephiles with more anticipation.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.