Esther Liu and Simon Lian welcome birth of 1st child

Taiwanese actors Esther Liu and Simon Lian have welcomed the birth of their first child and announced the good news in posts on their respective Instagram accounts today (Nov 19).

Esther, 37, wrote: "Welcome to the world, thank you for choosing us as your parents. With your round face, high nose and long legs, you are beautiful. Thank you for everyone's concern, we are safe.

"Thank you Simon for constantly being there. In your bizarre perspective, you said that our daughter and I are beautiful."

Simon, 33, shared in his post: "From the first time I saw you, I confessed I am already a fool for my daughter. I love both of you very much and my biggest wish is that both of these princesses will be safe, blissful and happy. I will take good care of this family. It has been hard for you, my wife. Thank you, Esther."

Both of them included photos of their hands taken with their daughter's feet and also photos of them carrying their daughter.

The couple announced their marriage and that they were expecting their first child in June through Instagram posts.

Esther, who was a member of the now-defunct Taiwanese girl group Sweety, and Simon, a former member of boy band SpeXial, first worked together in 2022 for singer Princess Ai's music video Unwanted Song.

Simon reportedly started pursuing Esther in 2024 after they played childhood sweethearts in the currently airing Taiwanese drama The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly.

Many Taiwanese artistes and fans congratulated the couple on the new addition to their family, including actors Austin Lin, Lee Lee-zen and Chris Chiu and singer Wayne Huang.

Austin, 37, wrote: "Be safe and healthy."

