Taiwan drama: Actors Mars Ma and Hitomi Wang apologise for affair; Ma's wife seeks damages

Hitomi Wang and actor Mars Ma in Taiwanese TV serial Great Times.
PHOTO: Instagram/Hitomi Wang
Lim Ruey Yan
The Straits Times

They played a couple in Taiwanese TV serial Great Times (2018 to 2019) - and continued playing the roles in private.

On Thursday (Oct 3), actor Mars Ma and actress Hitomi Wang apologised for having an affair while Ma's wife, fashion designer Leong Man Teng, is seeking NT$4 million (S$180,000) in damages from Wang.

Adultery is an offence in Taiwan. A married person found guilty of committing adultery could be jailed for up to one year.

Ma, 37, and Wang, 33, who is known for shows like Night Market Life (2009 to 2011), had earlier denied that they were in a relationship even after the Taiwanese media reported that they were seen hanging out together.

Ma's wife, Leong, had first made a veiled accusation against Wang in June, naming a "Miss Wang" as the third party in her marriage in a Facebook post.

Ma and Leong have been married for three years and have a pair of twin boys.

In a twist from the usual drama scenarios where the wife confronts the mistress, the relatives of the mistress went to confront Ma's wife instead. On Wednesday, Leong alleged on social media that she has been "harassed" at home. The media reported that Wang's mother and aunt went to speak to the married couple.

In videos uploaded on Leong's social media accounts, Wang's aunt is seen scolding Ma for being irresponsible and accusing Leong of being responsible for his infidelity.

我從來不知道原來做錯事的人可以用這樣的方式道歉，原來這就是所謂的「好好說」。

Posted by 三京米分 on Wednesday, 2 October 2019

A day later, Ma and Wang held a press conference to apologise for their indiscretions. She said she has not met Ma in private since filming for Great Times ended in September.

Wang also said that she had offered to apologise to Leong in person but was turned down.

Ma, meanwhile, said that he was unaware of his wife's lawsuit until he was told by his agency before the press conference.

"I didn't control my feelings while filming, and didn't draw the boundaries between reel and real life. These are my own personal problems," he said.

Given all the drama, Ma and Wang have been told to take a break from acting for now.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Adultery/Affairs celebrities

TRENDING

Runaway &#039;billionaire&#039; groom leaves Thai bride with $159,000 wedding debt
Runaway 'billionaire' groom leaves Thai bride with $159,000 wedding debt
She&#039;s seen thousands of female genitals, but she&#039;s not a gynae
She's seen thousands of female genitals, but she's not a gynae
2 children among 6 people injured in PIE chain collision
2 children among 6 people injured in PIE chain collision
Indonesian teen dies while being punished for being late to school
Indonesian teen dies while being punished for being late to school
It was so tough I wanted to jump: Her life changed forever when both mum and dad were diagnosed with cancer
It was so tough I wanted to jump: Her life changed forever when both mum and dad were diagnosed with cancer
Mother and toddler killed in balloon crash at scenic spot in China
Mother and toddler killed in balloon crash at scenic spot in China
Man wrongly assumes his wife&#039;s face massager is a sex toy and asks netizens if it&#039;s safe
Man wrongly assumes his wife's face massager is a sex toy and asks netizens if it's safe
3 evacuated, 1 taken to hospital after morning fire at Jurong East coffee shop
3 evacuated, 1 taken to hospital after morning fire at Jurong East coffee shop
Chinese girl, 7, experiences early puberty after sleeping with the lights on for 3 years
Chinese girl, 7, experiences early puberty after sleeping with the lights on for 3 years
Grab: We abided by the rules, why impose $28 million fine?
Grab: We abided by the rules, why impose $28 million fine?
She fractured her spine, but it doesn&#039;t stop her from kicking butt in movies
She fractured her spine, but it doesn't stop her from kicking butt in movies
Mum checks on daughters because they were quiet, finds them eating a cockroach
Mum checks on daughters because they were quiet, finds them eating a cockroach

LIFESTYLE

$4 Manekineko karaoke, Grab&#039;s $14.90 1-for-1 dining deals &amp; other deals this week
$4 Manekineko karaoke, Grab's $14.90 1-for-1 dining deals & other deals this week
What should you do to reduce your risk of vehicle theft in Malaysia?
What should you do to reduce your risk of vehicle theft in Malaysia?
Deepavali shopping guide 2019: 5 places with the best discounts in Singapore
Deepavali shopping guide 2019: 5 places with the best discounts in Singapore
9 animals that are illegal to keep as pets in Singapore
9 animals that are illegal to keep as pets in Singapore

Home Works

Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Koh Jia Ler &#039;slept&#039; with director Anthony Chen to prepare for new film Wet Season
Koh Jia Ler 'slept' with director Anthony Chen to prepare for new film Wet Season
Thai man electrocuted to death after falling asleep next to charging phone
Thai man electrocuted to death after falling asleep next to charging phone
&#039;I&#039;ll do it again in a heartbeat&#039;: Driver stops unconscious cabby&#039;s taxi with his car along PIE
Driver stops unconscious cabby's taxi with his own car along PIE
Toddler in China miraculously survives after chopstick pierces into her brain
Toddler in China miraculously survives after chopstick pierces into her brain

SERVICES