Taiwan influencer Iris Hsieh's death, linked to Namewee, reclassified as murder

The death of Taiwanese influencer Iris Hsieh, also known as "Nurse Goddess" Hsieh Yu-hsin, has been reclassified as murder.

"The body of a Chinese woman discovered on Oct 22 … was initially classified as sudden death, but we have since reclassified it under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder," said Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus in a statement today (Nov 4).

While the statement did not identify the victim, various Malaysian news reports connected it to Iris, who was found dead in the bathtub of a Malaysia hotel room on Oct 22. The 31-year-old was in the country to work on a video project with Malaysian rapper Namewee. According to Sin Chew Daily, her cause of death was a heart attack.

According to The Malay Mail, Namewee, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee, allegedly found Iris unconscious in the bathroom and tried to perform CPR. The 42-year-old then contacted emergency services at 12.30pm.

He was arrested and police found nine pills suspected to be ecstasy in the hotel room.

Namewee was remanded for two days and tested positive for four drug components - amphetamines, methamphetamine, ketamine and THC. He was charged in court on Oct 24 for drug use and possession, with the case set for mention on Dec 18.

On Nov 2, he took to social media to release a short statement denying his involvement in Iris' death and the drug charges.

He wrote: "I didn't take drugs, nor did I possess any. At most, I've been drinking more recently. Believe it if you will, or don't - the police report will reveal the truth in two or three months.

"My previous silence was due to the ongoing investigation, which prohibited us from disclosing any details."

