Taiwanese actor Ethan Juan wins best actor award on the same day his mother dies

Taiwanese actor Ethan Juan won Best Actor at the Taiwan Film Critics Society Award on Tuesday evening (May 21) for his role as a notorious hitman in the crime drama film The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon.

However, the 41-year-old, also known as Ethan Ruan, was unable to attend the ceremony, reportedly being by his sick mother's side at the hospital instead. Taiwanese publication Mirror Media confirmed on Wednesday that she had died the previous day.

In a statement to ET Today, his agent confirmed the loss and added: "Thank you for your concern, please give Ethan and his family space, thank you."

In recent days, the actor had also reportedly turned down work opportunities and appearances so as to accompany his ailing mum.

Ethan started his career as a model and appeared in music videos of popular singers including Stefanie Sun, A-Mei and S.H.E. before taking on drama roles. He also won Best Leading Actor at the 2010 Golden Horse Awards for the gangster flick Monga.

He was nominated in the same category for The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon at last year's Golden Horse Awards but lost the title to Wu Kang-ren.

According to media reports, Ethan is known in showbiz for being a filial son, buying a landed property in Taipei for his family and taking care of his grandparents who raised him as well as his mother and younger brother.

He reportedly also stood by his mother as she got a divorce from his father in her advanced years, revealing details of the separation on a TV programme last year.

"At first I felt they shouldn't divorce, but then I thought, she's already over 60 years old, shouldn't she be allowed to be happy?" he said.

"If separating will make them happier; even after divorcing she's still my mum, to us they're still mum and dad."

Ethan also appeared to have made his personal Instagram account private following his mother's death. While its contents cannot be seen by the public now, its username was changed to "Dryourtearswlove" (dry your tears with love), which speaks volumes about his emotions.

