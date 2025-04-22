Taiwanese actor Jeremy Huang, known for appearance on Mr Con & Ms Csi, dies at 31

Taiwanese actor Jeremy Huang has died at the age of 31.

The news was announced on his sister Selena's Instagram account on April 20 in a joint statement with their mother.

"My son/brother Jeremy Huang died on April 20, 2025," the caption read. "I believe many people are finding it hard to believe the tragic news, and we are filled with grief and reluctance.

"We only hope that relatives and friends can accompany Jeremy through his last journey of life."

Included were details of his wake and funeral arrangements, which will continue until May 3.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DIqIINayxy-/[/embed]

Jeremy's mother confirmed his death in an interview with Taiwanese media CTI News, telling them that he died of an unspecified illness.

Jeremy gained popularity back in 2015 on Kevin Tsai and Dee Hsu's talk show Mr Con & Ms Csi, also known as Kangsi Coming, in an episode on male internet celebrities.

[embed]https://youtu.be/SM6gmBzfPtg?si=cLzN4lzC9ksxGWZA[/embed]

The news of his death came as a shock to fans and fellow celebrities as Jeremy had released a dance video with content creator Aries Lu on April 17.

The 32-year-old was among several who paid tribute to him, posting photos of the two of them and writing: "You left me with a heavy blow."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DItgugnyX6J/?img_index=1[/embed]

Singer Elvis Tian also posted photos of Jeremy and himself.

He added that Jeremy was a "very kind person and worked very hard in the entertainment industry" who appeared cheerful in front of others, not wanting to affect them with his negative emotions.

"Everyone loves you and knows that you have worked very hard. Just take a good rest, my good brother," he said.

