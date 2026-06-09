Taiwanese actor Jun Fu dies suddenly aged 46, didn't know he had leukemia

Jun Fu, also known as Fu Tzu Chun, died suddenly on June 7 aged 46.

Taiwan media reported on the same day that the Taiwanese actor, who had appeared in dramas including Rookies' Diary (2010), The Way to Happiness (2017) and Golden City (2019), did not know of his illness before his death.

According to reports, he had been unwell during his recent vacation in Bali. He had a toothache, which resulted in a loss of appetite. He also developed several bruises during a massage, which did not subside even after he returned to Taiwan.

On June 5, he went to a dentist to extract his tooth due to the unbearable pain, but his condition did not improve. He reportedly did not seek further medical attention, as he thought it was just the aftereffects of the tooth extraction.

Jun reportedly vomitted violently on the afternoon of June 7 and developed a fever. He only agreed to go to the hospital emergency department at his wife's insistence, and was conscious and able to communicate with the medical staff at the hospital.

Later, he reportedly showed signs of agitation and needed to be restrained in bed. He also experienced shortness of breath and difficulties in breathing.

The doctor found he had a sudden increase in white blood cells which caused inflammation in his body, leading to a rapid deterioration of his condition. He was later diagnosed with acute leukemia.

Jun agreed to intubation but lost consciousness and fell into a coma later as his difficulties in breathing worsened.

He was pronounced dead later that day after several hours of resuscitation.

Jun's management company Phoenix Talent posted a tribute on Facebook that evening.

They wrote: "We'll always miss Fu Tzu Chun (1980 - 2026). Thank you for your sincerity and passion in accompanying countless viewers through their 8pm [primetime dramas]. Thank you for illuminating every shot, every story and many people's life."

Jun leaves behind his non-celebrity wife, whom he married in 2018 after dating for seven years.

His wife, only known as Li, posted a heartbreaking tribute to him on social media, according to reports on June 8.

She wrote: "The first night of losing you. To my best and most handsome teammate, you took the joke too far this time, I can't laugh.

"Without your snoring... I can't sleep. I usually sleep better than anyone else as long as you're next to me. You are my greatest support; I can feel safe and be myself when I'm with you.

"You always appreciate and affirm everything about me. You always say, 'Baby, you're the best in my heart.'

"Dear, your darling is heartbroken and in so much pain. It feels like my heart has been ripped in half and a piece is missing. Tears keep flowing uncontrollably. I cried so much I couldn't see the screen."

Jun's family is currently handling his afterlife matters privately.

[[nid:737570]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com