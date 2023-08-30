Ming Dao welcomes second child with wife

Taiwanese actor Ming Dao and his wife have welcomed their second child, a daughter.

This morning (Aug 30), the 43-year-old star posted two photos to his Weibo page, one showing him lying next to the infant and another of the baby grasping tightly to an adult's finger.

"Welcome, my precious," he wrote in the post.

Ming Dao married Wang Ting-hsuan, a former member of Taiwanese girl group Kiss, in 2019, and they have a son born in April 2020.

In April this year, he shared a video on Weibo where the family of three opened a big parcel to reveal a balloon with the word "girl" hanging from it.

