Taiwanese actor Ryan Tang's mother found dead, he was reportedly incoherent when notified by police

The mother of Taiwanese actor Ryan Tang was found deceased on the rooftop of their apartment block in Danhai New Town, New Taipei City, on June 3.

Taiwanese media reported that a resident of the block had gone up to the rooftop to dry their laundry in the afternoon and noticed an elderly lady slumped on a chair in the corner. They called a security guard for help, who subsequently called the police.

Ryan's mother, aged 73, was noted by the police and firefighters to have livor mortis and declared dead at the scene.

Surveillance camera footage reviewed by the police showed that she had gone up to the rooftop alone two days prior at 1am and did not return.

According to news reports, the police then went to her apartment, where she lived with Ryan, to inform him of his death but found him to be incoherent. The 45-year-old reportedly did not know his mother had been absent for over two days and was unable to answer questions normally, and the police had to notify the elderly woman's niece to identify her body.

With no signs of struggle found at the scene nor a suicide note, the Taiwan Shilin District Prosecutors Office requested an autopsy.

Ryan is best known for his roles in dramas Hana Kimi (2006) and The Hospital (2006).

His agent made a Facebook post on June 4 thanking fans for their concerns about Ryan.

"We have already contacted him and will go to meet and accompany him," she added. "We will explain to everyone after we've understood everything clearly."

Ryan went to the police station in the evening to collect his mother's death certificate.

He told the media that he was actually aware of his mother's disappearance but that she had a history of running away from home after a quarrel. He said he had checked with friends and relatives to no avail until he was informed by the police of the body found on the rooftop.

When he was asked to identify her body, he found her clothes and appearance unrecognisable.

"I felt that it was not my mother," Ryan said.

He also refuted rumours that he is an alcoholic, but said that he occasionally drinks alone at night.

"Chewing betel nuts, smoking cigarettes and drinking wine occasionally, does that mean you are depressed?" he retorted.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E_rwcrwxfxw&ab_channel=%E6%9D%B1%E6%A3%AE%E6%96%B0%E8%81%9ECH51[/embed]

