Taiwanese actor Talu Wang passionately kisses Malaysian singer Joey Chua in public, despite calling her 'my only little sister'

Taiwanese actor Talu Wang has sparked rumours that he is dating Malaysian singer-actress Joey Chua after they were filmed smooching and canoodling on the street.

Wang, 29, was seen pulling down Chua's face mask before kissing her passionately. They appeared to be tipsy, having had a few drinks in the park after dinner, and were behaving intimately.

When it started to rain, he gallantly took off his jacket to shield her. Chua, 27, later became so drunk that he had to carry her to his car and take her back to her hotel.

The both of them had recently appeared in A Journey For Love, a Chinese reality show for divorced female celebrities to find love again. Wang, who shot to fame in Taiwanese film Our Times in 2015, was one of the hosts in the dating programme and they appeared to have a brother-sister relationship.

Chua, who divorced her Malaysian husband Ivan Soh in 2019 after three years of marriage, did not end up with anyone when the 12-episode show concluded in April.

In a note Wang wrote to her at the end of the series, he called her "my only little sister" and said she was really "talented and special".

"If you don't find someone for a while, big brother can support you," he added, referring to himself.

After the rumours of them dating broke on Wednesday (May 26), they began trending on Weibo with more than six million mentions.

One of Chua's suitors on the show, Chen Yue, also started popping up on the social media platform's top searches. He had been her final date but was rejected by her as she said she wanted to concentrate on her career.

He received a lot of sympathy from netizens with the hashtag "Feel bad for Chen Yue".

