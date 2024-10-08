Taiwanese actor Tiger Wang dies of lung cancer at 56

Taiwanese actor Tiger Wang, also known as Wang Chien-min, has died aged 56.

Tiger's younger sister updated his Facebook with the news today (Oct 8), writing: "Big brother Chien-min left us on the evening of Oct 7.

"I am very grateful to the people who helped during his final period, including all the medical staff and social workers who took good care of him."

She extended her "deepest apologies" to friends of Tiger whom he was indebted to, adding that they would be "paid back in the next life".

She also thanked his girlfriend Joan for staying by his side and "shouldering a lot of things" and asked for their family to be given space.

"With his passing, everything has disappeared."

One of his long-time friends, 68-year-old Taiwanese actor Peng Chia-chia, told reporters: "A friend visited him at the hospital last week and told me about it. I was working in Xiamen then and had a video call with Tiger to boost his morale.

"He couldn't speak at the time but he was mentally alert and could respond to me with his gaze. It was really upsetting to see that."

Last month, Tiger shared on the TV show Zhen Zhen You Ci that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer back in October 2023 and that it had spread to his cervical spine and brain.

He also revealed to Taiwanese media that the tumour in his brain caused seizures and he had to take anti-epilepsy medications. He once had a seizure that left him unconscious and required five days of hospitalisation.

He said on the TV show that he had been "very calm" when told of his diagnosis.

"When my mother was in the terminal stage of lymphoma, I took care of her all the way," he revealed. "She went through hair loss, bad mood, depression and dementia.

"It was because she helped me do my 'homework' in advance that I was able to stay calm. If I hadn't experienced it, I might not have been able to accept it."

He also said: "I was originally supposed to undergo 80 rounds of radiotherapy but when I completed 65 rounds, the doctor told me that I could stop and just monitor my condition," adding that his tumour had shrunk from 9 cm to 3 cm.

Tiger had undergone nine rounds of chemotherapy and was left unable to eat, only surviving off nutritional supplements.

"When I first started the third and fourth chemotherapy rounds, I shouted to god in my heart, 'Please take me away, don't let me face this'," he shared.

He last starred in the 2023 drama Best Interest 2.

