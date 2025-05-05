Taiwanese actress Cheryl Yang visits Singapore, goes on gastronomic tour

When in Rome, do as the Romans do.

But when in Singapore, Taiwanese actress Cheryl Yang ate as Singaporeans did.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DI89jl4SHLk/[/embed]

In an Instagram Reel posted on May 1, the 47-year-old showcased her gastronomic journey while in the country.

First up was Song Fa Bak Kut Teh, followed by a classic ice-cream sandwich from a cart along Orchard Road.

"This is cake and this is chocolate (chip) ice cream. I've never had this before, let's try," she declared in the video.

At another restaurant, Cheryl ate the classic chilli crab, which she found to be "very spicy". She had it with rice before soaking up the gravy with mantou.

Cheryl also had a burger and milkshake from Shake Shack at what appeared to be Jewel Changi Airport.

She said that it was her favourite burger brand from when she visited the US, and that she liked it despite not enjoying Western food much.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DJGXuKdRZcR/[/embed]

Cheryl was in Singapore for a Cartier event in April, which was also attended by South Korean actor Byeon Woo-seok, Chinese actor Bai Jingting and British actress Gemma Chan.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DI_HCsnJhHV/?img_index=1[/embed]

Local actresses Fann Wong, Carrie Wong, Tasha Low and Chantalle Ng were also in attendance.

[[nid:717704]]

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.