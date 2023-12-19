Taiwanese actress Yako Chan dumbfounded after 'weirdest passenger' drops bra on her during flight

When you're thousands of metres up in the air, strange things can happen.

Taiwanese actress-host Yako Chan (also known as Ya Tou) took to Instagram on Sunday (Dec 17) to share how she encountered the "weirdest passenger" on a flight back home from the Maldives.

"I'm flying to Shanghai for a layover. The passenger in front of me dropped something on my seat while I was sleeping. I was dumbfounded," wrote the 35-year-old in an Instagram Story.

She added a photo showing a pink lace bra draped on top of a shoe and remarked: "This is the weirdest passenger I have ever encountered."

Yako also added an interactive question sticker on the post, where any user could respond.

"What kind of situation requires you to take off your bra?" she asked.

Yako is also known to be an entrepreneur and in 2021, she brought her hand-shaken bubble tea chain, Don't Yell At Me to Singapore, opening a store at Orchard Central.

[[nid:663670]]

Yako told AsiaOne back then that the cafe was meant to be a "welcoming space" for the weary to reset.

"Dont Yell At Me was inspired by the daily struggles and weary spirits of the modern-day hustlers," she said.

"We simply wanted to create a safe space where people can step in and find peace, without experiencing any judgement, tension or negative feelings. Life's too short to let conflicts and unhappiness rule you!"

According to the outlet's Instagram page, it is now "temporarily closed" with its last post on May 25.

In October this year, Yako announced that she has withdrawn from the business due to differences with the other shareholders.

[[nid:550430]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this story can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.